Analyzing Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Rivian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07% Rivian N/A N/A N/A

20.4% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Rivian shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and Rivian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 18.49 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -2.92 Rivian N/A N/A -$1.02 billion N/A N/A

Ideanomics has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ideanomics and Rivian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rivian 0 4 12 0 2.75

Ideanomics currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 403.02%. Rivian has a consensus target price of 118.43, suggesting a potential upside of 169.46%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Rivian.

Ideanomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Rivian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

