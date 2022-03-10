Analyzing Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) & AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU – Get Rating) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards and AppHarvest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards 0 0 0 0 N/A AppHarvest 0 0 3 0 3.00

AppHarvest has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.35%. Given AppHarvest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A AppHarvest -1,836.31% -27.63% -21.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards and AppHarvest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AppHarvest $9.05 million 53.66 -$166.19 million ($1.72) -2.80

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppHarvest.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards has a beta of -1103.44, meaning that its share price is 110,444% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AppHarvest beats Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards LP engages in producing and distributing macadamia nut-based products. It operates through the Orchards and Branded Products business segments. The Orchards segment includes the sale of wet-in-shell macadamia nuts, sale of dry-in-shell macadamia nuts, and sale of macadamia nut kernel. The Branded Products segment refers to the sale of bulk macadamia nut kernel and branded macadamia nut products. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Hilo, HI.

AppHarvest Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

