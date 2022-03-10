Analysts Set Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Target Price at $21.80

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NYSE UBA traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.82. 7,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $810.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

