Analysts Set Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Price Target at $100.29

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.29.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $67.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.
About Signet Jewelers (Get Rating)
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signet Jewelers (SIG)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.