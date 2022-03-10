Analysts Set Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Target Price at $110.50

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Safran from €145.00 ($157.61) to €137.00 ($148.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Safran from €150.00 ($163.04) to €140.00 ($152.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Safran from €134.00 ($145.65) to €130.00 ($141.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $28.73. 284,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.92. Safran has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.