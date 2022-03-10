Analysts Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price at $419.25

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $419.25.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $532,645,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth about $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 11.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Illumina by 276.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after buying an additional 472,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina stock opened at $324.71 on Monday. Illumina has a 52 week low of $306.39 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

