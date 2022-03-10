Analysts Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) PT at $30.28

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter worth about $1,330,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 695,200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. Azul has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

