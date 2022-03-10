Analysts Set Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT at $12.71

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.04.

ARESF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0392 per share. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

