Analysts Expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $620.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $620.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $595.07 million and the highest is $646.89 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $553.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

Venator Materials stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $208.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

