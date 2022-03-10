Analysts Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.29). Summit Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

NYSE:SUM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,672. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,974,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,235,000 after acquiring an additional 172,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,878 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,161,000 after acquiring an additional 88,520 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,497 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

