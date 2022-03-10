Analysts Expect Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NU’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NU will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NU.

Several equities analysts have commented on NU shares. Citigroup started coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

NU stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 363,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,335,101. NU has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

