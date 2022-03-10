Analysts Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on FMC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

FMC stock opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FMC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

