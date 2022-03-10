Analysts Expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) to announce $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.86 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $7.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVI. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 58.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 247,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 91,325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 26.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 57,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVI opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $27.02.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

