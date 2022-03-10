Analysts Expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.48 Million

Analysts predict that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) will report $560.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $560.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $560.95 million. Clarivate reported sales of $455.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,906,467,000. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in Clarivate by 1,405.5% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,525,000 after buying an additional 25,583,059 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,157,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. 8,002,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,118,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

