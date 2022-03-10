Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $49.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

