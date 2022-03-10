Analysts Anticipate Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. Burning Rock Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Burning Rock Biotech.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth about $536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 627.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 142,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,902,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BNR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,837. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

