Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Shares Down 2.6%

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.65. Approximately 6,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000.

