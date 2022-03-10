AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Trading Down 2.7%

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.54 and last traded at $31.75. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMVMF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group from €35.00 ($38.04) to €50.00 ($54.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

