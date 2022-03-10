AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AMERISAFE’s shares have underperformed the industry in a year. Its revenues have remained under pressure due to soft pricing and lower net premiums earned. In 2021, its top line declined 6.9% year over year. AMERISAFE’s investment income is also dropping. The figure declined 13.4% last year. The company is exposed to product concentration and stiff competition. This can keep its pricing under pressure, undermining its solid policy retention rates. Although, it has a clean balance sheet with no debt, which is a great pillar for its business growth, falling free cash flows indicates growing weakness in its operations. The metric declined in each of the last four years, which is concerning. Also, rising operating expenses are eating into its profits. Given these headwinds, AMERISAFE is perceived as a risky bet that investors should exit.”

AMSF has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.37. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $67.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 661.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 121.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

