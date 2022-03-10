Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.10

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.10 and traded as high as $10.22. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 70,311 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 40,350 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 462,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 306,674 shares during the period. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

