AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Shares Down 8.5%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 6,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 9,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

About AmeriCann

Americann, Inc engages in the development and leasing of cannabis cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

