AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Shares Down 8.5%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 6,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 9,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.
About AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AmeriCann (ACAN)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.