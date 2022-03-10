American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. American Vanguard updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AVD stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,446. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $532.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in American Vanguard by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in American Vanguard by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Vanguard by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

