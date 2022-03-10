American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.28 million.

NASDAQ AOUT traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $15.38. 191,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,494. The company has a market capitalization of $218.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

AOUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.75.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

