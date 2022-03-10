American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Fin Capital Management LP increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 28.6% during the third quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 269,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

AOUT stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AOUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

