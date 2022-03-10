American International Group Inc. Sells 1,710 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,090,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,806,000 after acquiring an additional 319,843 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after buying an additional 899,501 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,544,000 after buying an additional 395,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after buying an additional 501,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $7.55 on Thursday. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The business had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

