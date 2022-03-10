American International Group Inc. Sells 1,151 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of M.D.C. worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in M.D.C. by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in M.D.C. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after buying an additional 98,345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 645.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in M.D.C. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.69.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

