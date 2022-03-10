American International Group Inc. Sells 1,076 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $56.44 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

