American International Group Inc. Sells 1,046 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Axos Financial worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Axos Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 148.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 34,189 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 52.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AX stock opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

