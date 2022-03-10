American International Group Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Axos Financial worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter worth $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Axos Financial stock opened at $48.31 on Thursday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

