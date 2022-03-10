American International Group Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Skyline Champion worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Skyline Champion by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after purchasing an additional 356,528 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 214,884 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $11,519,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 194.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 153,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of SKY opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.80. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

