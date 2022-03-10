American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,810 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORA. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $88.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

