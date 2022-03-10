American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,810 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORA opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $88.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Ormat Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.