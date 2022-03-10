American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,816,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,281,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after buying an additional 898,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,821,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,308,000 after buying an additional 226,400 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

