American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of United Natural Foods worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 150.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 86.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

UNFI opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

