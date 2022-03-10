American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.870-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.11. 34,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,090. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average of $86.64. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $79.69 and a 12 month high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.31.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,530 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 412.8% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.