American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Purchases 4,800 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE AAT opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,164,000 after buying an additional 174,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.