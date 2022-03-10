American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Purchases 4,800 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE AAT opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,164,000 after buying an additional 174,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
