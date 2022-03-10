Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.64.

AMRC stock opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,572,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

