AMEPAY Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 4% against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $77,920.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00042767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.06 or 0.06487750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,087.19 or 1.00398410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041490 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.