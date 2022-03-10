AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $753.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) to report sales of $753.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $668.30 million to $814.10 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $148.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 408%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.15) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of AMC opened at $15.71 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.43.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $329,086.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 676,974 shares of company stock worth $14,957,097 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

