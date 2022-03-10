Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in February

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AMDLY traded down $3.81 on Thursday, reaching $33.44. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. Amada has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.38.

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

