Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Raised by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,216,828. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

