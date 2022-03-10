Altius Minerals Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALS. cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.22.

TSE ALS traded up C$0.26 on Thursday, hitting C$24.17. 77,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,243. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$13.48 and a 52 week high of C$25.68. The stock has a market cap of C$995.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

