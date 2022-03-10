Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Matthew Charles Brown Sells 2,298 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $148,335.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ALTR stock opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the software’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,376 shares of the software’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 34.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,811 shares of the software’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,008 shares during the period.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

