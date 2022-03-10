Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €47.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on Alstom in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.52) target price on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.94 ($46.67).

EPA ALO opened at €20.68 ($22.48) on Monday. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($27.88) and a one year high of €37.37 ($40.62). The business’s fifty day moving average is €28.16 and its 200-day moving average is €30.85.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

