Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Oppenheimer

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

ALPN opened at $7.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $230.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 112,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,960,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 181,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.