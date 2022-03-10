Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 349 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.16. 8,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.60. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

