Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 973,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 717,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 414,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 383,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.90. 306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,009. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $58.17.

