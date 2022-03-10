Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after buying an additional 1,895,733 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,346,215,000 after buying an additional 1,352,796 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.50. 1,239,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,483,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $357.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.78.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

