Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) will report $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $578,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ally Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

