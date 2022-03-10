Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Gap Up to $5.81

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $5.97. Allbirds shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 3,741 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BIRD shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.36.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,398,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,914,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allbirds Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIRD)
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
